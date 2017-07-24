Family of Sheffield's Alex Beck say he was a 'son and brother to be proud of'

The family of Sheffield's Alex Beck have issued an emotional tribute to the 27-year-old following his tragic death earlier this month.

Alex Beck was tragically killed when he was hit by a blue Peugeot 306 in Bury St Edmunds at 2.40am on Friday, July 14.

The 27-year-old was walking along the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 43 and 42 and died at the scene following the crash.

Suffolk police have now issued an emotional tribute on behalf of Alex's family.

The tribute read: "We are devastated at the sudden death of our beloved son and brother, Alex. He was a son and brother to be proud of and we will miss him dearly."

Alex's friends have also paid tribute to the "kind and selfless" sportsman with hundreds of tributes left on Facebook.

A JustGiving page has now been launched to help raise money to pay for Alex's funeral, with over £2,000 raised so far.

