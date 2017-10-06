Family of murdered Doncaster man 'can now grieve' after donating cash to Sheffield hospital

Have your say

A man whose brother was killed in a one-punch attack can finally begin to grieve properly, after handing over a huge cheque to the Sheffield hospital who cared for him in his final hours.

Michael Januszkiewicz, 38, had a weight lifted off his shoulders in the donation to Royal Hallamshire Hospital, in memory of brother Darron.

Darron was killed in the attack last May. He was just 35.

A sponsored walk, charity football match and some generous donations by Michael’s colleagues at the BT Doncaster call centre helped get the family over the line.

Ellen Peel, the brothers’ aunt and Darron’s godmother, also raised plenty of money at Tunstall Healthcare, Whitley.

The family raised £10,347.94 and handed the cheque over to hospital relatives last week.

Michael and his parents, Rosemary and Mick, were at the handover.

Although the family has further fundraising planned, including a sponsored bike ride around the two-year anniversary of Darron’s death, Michael said he would ‘take a back seat’ now.

“I don’t think I’ve had the opportunity to grieve properly yet,” he said.

It was an ambitious target, and the family is immensely proud to have achieved it.

The achievement sank in, he said, when the family walked out of the hospital after making the donation.

“My mum was very upset that day,” Michael, who lives at Arundel Road, Norton, said.

He was proud that Darron’s name would live on through the donation to the hospital.

“Darron’s name will be on whatever they buy, or whatever they do,” he said.

“Part of the fixtures and fittings, if you like.”

He thanked local media for its support of the fundraising efforts..

“We’d like to thank the Doncaster Free Press for all its support of the campaign,” Michael said.

“It’s a local campaign, and they’ve supported it as a local newspaper.”