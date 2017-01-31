Family of missing Sheffield man issue plea for help

The frantic family of a Sheffield man missing overnight has issued a plea for help in finding him.

Roger Flowers, aged 72, has not been seen since he left his home in Arbourthorne yesterday morning to attend an appointment at Gleadless Medical Centre.

But the grandfather-of-six never returned home and was reported missing by his worried family that afternoon.

He is white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with short white-grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hat and gloves, dark blue jacket, black jumper, dark grey jeans and black shoes.

His granddaughter, Kairon Flowers, 19, said relatives have been searching for him around the clock.

"Her left home to go for a medical appointment and at first when he didn't go straight home it was thought that he had probably popped to get some shopping as he likes to spend time in town," she said.

"But by tea time that's when we rang the police because we had checked the hospital but he hadn't been admitted so it was really unusual for him not to come home.

"He hasn't any mental health issues or memory problems so this is really out of character.

"We have contacted all members of the family and have been driving around everywhere looking for him.

"The police dogs and helicopter were out last night searching but we feel like we need to do something too.

"We'd ask everyone to look out for him for us as the longer he is missing the more concerned we are becoming, especially knowing that he was out overnight."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101