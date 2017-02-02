Desperate relatives of a Sheffield man missing from home for three days are searching the streets in he hope of finding him.

HEADLINE - Family of missing Sheffield grandad search city streets for OAP

Desperate relatives of a Sheffield man missing from home for three days are searching the streets in he hope of finding him.

Roger Flowers, aged 72, went missing after visiting his doctor on Monday morning.

The dad-of-three, who has six grandchildren, left his home in Arbourthorne for an appointment at Gleadless Medical Centre but never returned.

He was captured on CCTV cameras in Wilkinsons in Sheffield city centre the following day but sightings have now dried up.

Relatives have searched the city centre streets, checked possible routes home he could have taken and have driven across the city in the hope of finding him.

Appeals for information have been shared on Facebook in a bid to raise awareness of the OAP's disappearance.

His granddaughter Kairon Flowers, 19, said relatives are worried that his medication he requires is still at home.

"He has a cocktail of medication every day - to thin his blood, for angina, for diabetes and ongoing treatment after he had cancer and a stroke in the past - and we are worried about the impact of suddenly stopping taking all that," she said.

"He hasn't a mobile phone and he won't know any telephone numbers, so if anyone finds him he will need help to make contact with us.

"We are desperately worried at the length of time he has been missing and the lack of sightings for the last two days.

"We have been walking around the city centre, checking all the possible routes home he might have taken, we have gone into shops and we have driven around everywhere. We just want to do all we can to help find him."

To report sightings call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Gun fired at house in Sheffield in early morning attack

CHILD PROSTITUTION RING: Sheffield girls as young as 12 forced to sell themselves

VIDEO: Police seize cannabis worth £6,600 in raid in Sheffield

Men bailed after police find missing child, drugs and cash in Sheffield flat

Woman found dead at South Yorkshire school

Burst water main leads to closure of busy Sheffield road

Months of roadworks ahead on busy Sheffield route

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls left feeling ‘hurt’ by goal conceded to Bristol City

SheffieldUnited: Chris Wilder says it’s a pleasure doing business with Manchester United

