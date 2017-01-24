Family film afternoon

Little Sheffield is hosting a relaxing afternoon of fun family film time this Sunday, with a showing of Minions.

There will be plenty of soft mats for children to sit on at St Timothy’s Community Hall, in Crookes, from 2.30pm to 5pm, as the film kicks off - telling the tale of Minions Stuart, Kevin and Bob, who are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a super-villain who hatches a plot to take over the world.

The community cinema, funded by the Sheffield Town Trust, will feature plenty of normal seating for bigger kids and grown-ups, though people are free to bring their own cushions and bean bags. There will also be hot and cold drinks on sale, as well as cinema snacks.

Doors open at 2.30pm and the U certificate film starts at 2.45pm. The event is open to everyone of all ages and tickets are £4 on the door. Under 2s free.