Family dogs stolen in Sheffield burglary

Two French Bulldogs have been stolen in a burglary in Sheffield.

The dogs - a pup and a three-year-old - were stolen when owner Chelsea Smith was taking her eight-year-old son to school.

Have you seen this French Bulldog?

Chelsea, from Stradbroke, left one in her garden and the other in her kitchen but when she returned the house had been broken into and both dogs were missing.

The 27-year-old said her son was heartbroken at the theft.

"The older dog is his and he has had her for three years now, so he is very attached to her. He is absolutely heartbroken that she is missing," said Chelsea.

She is offering a £200 reward for information leading to the safe return of her pets.

"I had only been gone a few minutes while I took my son to school it it was all it took because when I got back the house had been broken into and both dogs had been taken," she said.

Chelsea added: "One of the dogs is really timid and gets ill when she becomes stressed and the other is just a pup. They need to be back home with us."

Photos of the missing dogs have been shared on Facebook thousands of times.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.