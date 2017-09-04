FAMILY BUZZ: Adopt a school morning routine!!

Parents across the land - we made it!

After weeks spent fending off “I’m boooooored’s,” juggling childcare, and trying to persuade small people to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, rather than staring at various screens and devices all day, summer is officially drawing to a close.

Imogen Farah in her new 'big girl' school uniform

For many, including myself, school is back in session this week. As of tomorrow, my little girl is in school five days a week. I can hardly believe it. We’ve bought all her uniforms (slightly too big, of course, with plenty of growing room), ironed in dozens of little name labels, shopped for shoes and a rucksack and, now on the whole, we’re feeling pretty calm about this mammoth step in all our lives.

The key, I’m told, to starting a school day out well is a well-oiled morning routine. Luckily I’ve managed to snag some top tips to help us all start the school year out in the right way...

- plan to leave the house 15 minutes before you have to, to ease stress and rushing.

- organise lunches and set the breakfast table the night before - and make sure the kids help!

- have a notice board nearby to keep track of important dates and events - such as bake sales, school plays, sports games and play dates, so that nothing gets overlooked.

- check homework into bags the night before to ensure there aren’t any last minute panics.

- encourage your kids to choose their outfits the night before and have everything laid out ready. It’s also worthwhile doing baths and showers the night before, so these things won’t slow you down in the mornings.

- try to keep mornings as positive and relaxed as you can. Children take their cues from the adults in the house, so if you’re stressed, they will be too. It’s in everybody’s best interests to start the day calmly and happily.

- for slightly older children, create some sort of ‘check-list’ of morning tasks - brush teeth, make bed, get dressed - and encourage them to do as much of it on their own as they can, following through the check-list. It’s great for kids to start taking responsibility for themselves in this way early on, and will give them a great sense of accomplishment. I love the easy peasy ones that can be made at home using a metal tray and some little magnets, with kids moving the magnets form the ‘to do’ to the ‘done’ column on completion of a task.

Pinterest, people - it’s all there!

