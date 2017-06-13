Family and friends gather to party as Edith Herbert turns 102

The odd drop of whisky and other foods which experts now say aren't too good for you haven't done Edith Herbert much harm.

Edith turned 102 on Saturday, and family and friends gathered at Knowle Hill residential care home to help her celebrate the milestone.

Her sister, 87-year-old Jean Fish, was there, along with children Margaret Widdowson, 79, Ann Hayes, 76 and Mick Herbert, 68.

Jean's three grandchildren, great--grandchildren, nieces and nephews also joined in the celebration at the care home at Halfway.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Anne Murphy visited the party.

A few close friends were also there to swap stories about Edith's life.

Margaret remembered the family 'making do' when there wasn't any Teacher's Whisky - Edith's tipple of choice - available.

They would pour whatever brand they could get into a bottle with a Teacher's label, and, Margaret said, there were 'no complaints'.

"As long as we had a Teacher's bottle, we were alright," she said.

Margaret said the party on Saturday was a huge success.

"It was absolutely amazing," she said.

"I am still speechless, I can tell you."

Edith became a widow in 1996 when husband Stanley died, aged 84.

She moved into the Knowle Hill on July 26, 2016.

Margaret said the staff at the home had been fantastic.

"I had never imagined mum to come to a such a place as this," she said.

"They are like family. They love the residents and the residents love them."

Along with the whisky, Edith also enjoyed a high salt diet.

"Which people say is bad for you," Margaret said.