Families 'very lucky' to survive South Yorkshire smash

Two families were 'very lucky' to survive a smash in which their cars were destroyed under a railway bridge, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The force said 'two very lucky families walked away' from a collision on Wath Road, Mexborough, in which one of the cars landed on its roof on an embankment, yesterday.

This car landed on its roof following a crash on Wath Road, Mexborough

Photographs of the mangled wreckage of both vehicles have been released by South Yorkshire Police in an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the smash is underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.