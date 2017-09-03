Families learn about healthy eating after school hosts a Jamie Oliver food course

A group of families have discovered more about how to make healthy meals from scratch during the school holidays.

Six families attended a Jamie Oliver Ministry of Food course at Oasis Academy Don Valley.

The course gave them a chance to learn how to cook health, nutritional meals together from scratch, with food sourced from local suppliers.

The course, offered by Sheffield Council’s family learning service, was run by tutor Suzanne Lister.

She said: "The families have gained new vocabulary, used new ingredients and by following Jamie’s quick and easy recipes have enjoyed new foods together.

"It was great to see children and their parents spending time together and learning new things”.

A scientific study found that attending one of the cooking courses can help improve your diet. Researchers found that people who took the course halved the amount of snacks they ate, increased the number of fruit and vegetables and became more confident about cooking a meal from scratch.

The academy has been working with the council's family learning service throughout the year to provide opportunities for families in the local community to learn together on a variety of courses ranging from health and fitness to encouraging children with their reading.

Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families at Sheffield Council said: "I’m really happy to hear that this course was such a success.

"Sheffield Council are committed to providing the best possible start in life for children and courses such as this help families find out more about how their children learn and develop.”