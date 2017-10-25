Families interested in offering a forever home to four sisters in care in Rotherham

A number of families have come forward to offer a forever home to four sisters in foster care in Rotherham.

Interest in adopting the four girls, aged seven, six, four and two, came after Rotherham Council revealed their plight.

They are currently being cared for by experienced foster carers, but at 66 years old the couple feel unable to commit to the youngsters long term.

A care plan for the girls states that if possible they should be kept together as a family unit.

A Rotherham Council spokeswoman said: "We have had a lot of interest. We are now following up the calls we have taken to find the right family to give the girls their forever home.

"It can take up to a year to go through the adoption process once a family has been matched in order to make sure the matches doesn’t end up breaking down at a later date.

"We are still welcoming people contacting us not just for this family of four but for other children we have waiting for adoption as well, including other sibling groups."

Foster mum Anne, whose name has been changed to protect the identity of the four sisters, said: “They are very close and they do need to be together, I think it would devastate them if they were split up.

"They need to be cared for and looked after and they need that warmth. They need to know they are loved.”

Anne and her husband have fostered more than 200 children and gone on to adopt a number of them over the years.

She said the sisters are 'absolutely lovely, very sweet and very close'.

"They would make someone a fantastic ready-made family. Their close bond would be an asset for anyone wanting to take them on,” she added.

Rotherham has 16 children needing a permanent home, including five sibling groups - two groups of four and three pairs.

Nationally there are 12 groups of siblings of four or more who need to be placed together.

Anyone interested in adopting should contact Rotherham Council’s adoption team on 01709 254005.