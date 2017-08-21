Families enjoy Stick Olympics in Sheffield woodland

Have your say

The Stick Olympics came to Ecclesall Woods in Sheffield last week.

In one of many projects organised by Grow Theatre, people were invited to explore the stories of the woods and see what we can do with a stick.

Victoria Lee builds a den at a what can you do with a stick workshop at Ecclesall Woods.

The event, on Thursday, featured activities including making music, building structures, whittling and creating team games.

Families with children of all ages joined in to see if there is anything people can’t do with a stick.

Ava Darrington builds a bridge at a what can you do with a stick workshop at Ecclesall Woods.

Ben Roberts, Leigh Farrant and Jenny Roberts build a dragon at a what can you do with a stick workshop at Ecclesall Woods.