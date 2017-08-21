Families enjoy Stick Olympics in Sheffield woodland

The Stick Olympics came to Ecclesall Woods in Sheffield last week.
In one of many projects organised by Grow Theatre, people were invited to explore the stories of the woods and see what we can do with a stick.
The event, on Thursday, featured activities including making music, building structures, whittling and creating team games.
Families with children of all ages joined in to see if there is anything people can’t do with a stick.
