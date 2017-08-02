Failing Sheffield secondary school can start employing newly qualified teachers - but only in certain subjects

Have your say

A failing Sheffield secondary which was placed in special measures can start employing newly qualified teachers.

Chaucer School, in Parson Cross, was put in special measures in April 2016 after inspectors from Ofsted identified a catalogue of failings.

The school was ordered to improve the effectiveness of leadership and management, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and behaviour and safety after it was deemed inadequate in all key inspection areas.

But during an interim visit in June, inspectors found the school was improving and taking 'effective action' towards the removal of special measures.

Inspectors wrote in a letter to headteacher Scott Burnside that the school may appoint newly qualified teachers in music, humanities, modern foreign languages, physical education and drama.

When the school was placed in special measures, Mr Burnside said he was committed to getting it to the highest status.

The school is an academy which is part of a group of schools led and supported by Tapton.

It left local authority control in September 2012.