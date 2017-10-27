Facebook plea to find owner of Doncaster dog lost five years ago - after it turns up 70 miles away

The hunt is on to find the owner of a dog lost five years ago - which has turned up safe and sound 70 miles away from its Doncaster home.

The brown and white Jack Russell was reported missing from Doncaster in 2012 - but has now turned up in Salford in Greater Manchester on the other side of the Pennines.

A Facebook plea has been launched to find the owner - because a phone number attached to the dog's chip no longer works.

The photo was shared on the Dogs In Salford page, a site run by Salford City Council's dog control officers.

The post said the dog had been found on Charles Street in the city and added: "Dog is chipped and was reported missing from the Doncaster area five years ago but unfortunately the telephone number no longer works.

Do you know this dog? The dog is currently staying with the finder. Please like and share as every share helps!"

Anyone with information should contact 0161 793 2500.