Facebook appeal to find owner of one-eyed Yorkshire Terrier handed in at Sheffield vet

A Facebook appeal has been launched to find the owner of a one-eyed Yorkshire Terrier handed in at a Sheffield vet.

The pet was found on Silkstone Road in the city yesterday - and is currently being looked after by a local veterinary surgey until his owner can be traced.

A spokesman for Birley Moor Vets4Pets said: "We had this lovely Yorkshire terrier brought in.

"He is microchipped but unfortunately the details are incorrect."

The dog is male, neutered and only has one eye.

The post on the vets' Facebook page added: "He's got wonderful temperament and he was found on Silkstone Road but he is now safe and well."

Anyone who can help should contact the practice on 0114 253 1313