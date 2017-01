An appeal has been launched to find the owners of a cute dog found by the side of a road in Sheffield.

The little dog was found on Sunday night, wandering at the side of the road between Stradbroke and Handsworth and is currently being cared for by the family that found it.

The animal, which is in good health, is not microchipped and was found at the side of the bypass in the Richmond Road area at around 7pm.

Anyone who can help should contact Wayne on 07813131059.