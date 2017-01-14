F-T: Rotherham United 2 Norwich City 1

In the absence of star man Danny Ward, another striker came to the fore as Rotherham United pulled of a famous Championship victory over Norwich City.

Ten-goal Ward was out injured, but young centre-forward Jerry Yates put the Millers on their way to winning as he, like the rest of Paul Warne's side, put in a shift of unstinting effort.

With the Canaries reduced to 10 men, bottom club Rotherham could have added to their lead in the second half before they withstood late pressure from the visitors to record only their fourth three-point haul of the season.

The Millers started well and took a seventh-minute lead when Yates marked his first league start with a goal.

The 20-year-old was on hand to tap in Tom Adeyemi's cross after a clever ball over the top by Will Vaulks.

The Millers' first half grew even better 11 minutes later when Norwich centre-forward Nelson Oliveira was sent off for lashing out at Kirk Broadfoot on the ground after the pair had tumbled together at a Canaries corner.

Rotherham were the more dangerous side before the break, but were indebted to Joe Mattock when the left-back cleared Timm Klose's close-range shot off the line after a 41st-minute penalty-area scramble.

The visitors had to improve in the second half and they were level on 50 minutes when Cameron Jerome headed in Wes Hoolahan's exquisite cross.

But Paul Warne's men came storming back and they were in front again within five minutes as Adeyemi buried his header from a Joe Mattock supply every bit as good as Hoolahan's.

Broadfoot saw his header saved on the line and Yates was just wide as he connected with Adeyemi's cross after a quick Millers break.

Then, with Rotherham doing nearly all of the attacking, Anthony Forde and Jon Taylor were denied by Ruddy before Taylor's header was cleared off the line by Russell Martin.

The Millers' line-up had set tongues wagging as there was no place for Ward - wanted by a host of clubs in the January transfer window - who had appeared in every match this season.

But Yates and co withstood late pressure to make sure he wasn't missed in memorable fashion.

Rotherham United (4-1-4-1): Price; Fisher, Broadfoot, Wood, Mattock; Smallwood; Forde, Vaulks, Adeyemi, Newell (Taylor 69); Yates. Subs not used: Bilboe, Kelly, Wilson, Bailey, Belaid, Dawson.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Ruddy; Pinto, Martin, Klose, Whittaker; Tettey (Lafferty 80), Howson (Jerome 24); Jacob Murphy (Pritchard 69), Naismith, Hoolahan; Oliveira. Subs not used: McGovern, Bassong, Bennett, Josh Murphy.

Goals: Yates 7, Adeyemi 55 (Rotherham); Jerome 50 (Norwich).

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Attendance: 10,000 (1,609).

