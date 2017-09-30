F-T: Rotherham United 1 Northampton Town 0

Hitman Kieffer Moore's ninth goal of the season earned Rotherham United all three points in their League One home clash with Northampton Town.

Millers fans are used to seeing their side score five at AESSEAL New York Stadium, but this time they were happy to settle for a single goal against a hard-working Cobblers side that included 2014 Rotherham Wembley hero Alex Revell.

Moore, the division's joint leading marksman, struck in the 55th minute, turning in the ball after Shaun Cummings' shot had been saved, to give the Millers a deserved victory.

Paul Warne's men are now up to eighth in the table after five wins in their last seven matches.

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak kept their lead intact with sharp saves from Daniel Powell and Bill Water, and Jonson Clarke-Harris and Will Vaulks wasted glorious late opportunites to make it 2-0.

After an even opening, Rotherham had the better off the first half and should have gone in at the interval in front.

Moore was twice denied by crucial blocks in the 11th minute and the eight-goal striker headed over seconds later.

Michael Ihiekwe's 25th-minute shot brought a stunning save from Matt Ingram as the Northampton keeper tipped the ball on to the ball and Ihiekwe was denied again close to half-time when a clever free-kick routine played him in only for his effort from a tight angle to be turned away by Brendan Moloney on the goalline.

George Smith and Powell shot wide for the visitors in the opening 12 minutes.

Three times already this season the Millers have hit teams for five at New York.

But this win, and the clean sheet that came with it, meant just as much to a team whose defending has been under scrutiny.

Goals: Moore 55 (Rotherham).

Rotherham (4-1-4-1): Rodak; Cummings, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock; Potter; Williams, Towell (Vaulks 90), Frecklington (Ajayi 90+3), Newell; Moore (Clarke-Harris 81). Subs not used: O'Donnell, Emmanuel, Forde, Yates.

Northampton (4-4-1-1): Ingram; Moloney, Taylor, Pierre, Buchanan; Powell (Richards 84), Poole, Grimes, Smith (Waters 59); Bowditch; Revell. Subs not used: Cornell, Kasim, Barnett, Foley, Hanley.

Referee: Trevor Kettle (Leicestershire).

Attendance: 8,073 (566).

Click here for more Millers news