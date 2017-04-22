F-T: Rotherham United 1 Ipswich Town 0

Injury-hit Rotherham United gave Paul Warne his first win as permanent manager as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in the Championship at New York Stadium.

The division's bottom club, who are already relegated and lost key men Danny Ward and Semi Ajayi during the match, were worth the victory given to them by Tom Adeyemi's 79th-minute goal

They could even afford to miss an eight-minute penalty on their way to their first three-point haul since January 14 in Warne's fourth match since taking the hot-seat full-time.

Adeyemi lashed home from close range to end the Millers run of 17 matches without a win before both sides missed chances in a frantic finale.

Darnell Fisher cleared off the line from Ipswich's Kieffer Moore two minutes after the goal before Jon Taylor wasted a golden Rotherham chance by blazing over and Anthony Forde shot just wide.

Warne's men were awarded their first spot-kick of the season, taken by Ward, when Taylor tumbled under the challenge of Josh Emmanuel. Ward lacked power or precision and Ipswich goalkeeper Dean Gerken dived to his left to save.

Two great blocks kept out shots from Adeyemi and Ajayi in the 22nd minute as the Millers looked the side most likely to make a breakthrough.

But home keeper Richard O'Donnell had to be at full stretch to keep out Danny Rowe's 37th-minute effort before Dominic Samuel hit the bar with his follow-up.

Warne had kept faith the same starting 11 that had led 1-0 at high-flying Reading on Easter Monday before eventually going down 2-1.

Striker Ward and central defender Ajayi departed injured, with midfielder Will Vaulks pressed into action as a makeshift centre-half, but the manager was rewarded as his side held their nerve and Adeyemi settled the match with his thumping finish.

Not only was it a first Millers triumph in more than three months, it was also a first clean sheet of 2017.

Rotherham United (4-3-3): O'Donnell; Fisher, Ajayi (Forde 53), Wood, Mattock; Adeyemi, Smallwood, Vaulks; Ward (Bray H-T), Morris (Clarke-Harris 71), Taylor. Subs not used: Price, Newell, Belaid, Purrington.

Ipswich Town (4-1-4-1): Gerken; Emmanuel, Chambers, Smith, Kenlock; Diagouraga (Bru 75); Rowe (Sears 85), Bishop (Moore 63), Dozzell, Samuel; Pitman. Subs not used: Bialkowski, Digby, Skuse, Ward.

Goals: Adeyemi 79 (Rotherham).

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).

Attendance: 8,266 (704).

