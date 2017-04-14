F-T: Rotherham United 1 Birmingham City 1

Rotherham United ended a run of 10 straight Championship defeats by fighting back for a Good Friday draw at home to Birmingham City.

The struggling Blues had taken a 73rd-minute lead, but the Millers, already relegated from the second tier, refused to accept defeat, and Danny Ward's superb strike five minutes from time earned them a deserved point.

Top scorer Ward produced a brilliant swivel and shot to bag his 12th goal of the season.

The first half was a non-event, with Millers goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell's excellent save from Craig Gardner's 22-yard free-kick in the 24th minute the only save of note.

Carlton Morris fired over the bar from distance for Rotherham seven minutes later and, four minutes before the break, the striker couldn't get enough power on a header, which was easily gathered by Blues keeper Tomasz Kuszczak.

Kuszczak was given far more trouble nine minutes after the break by Will Vaulks' vicious curling effort from an angle on the left which the Blue man did well to beat away.

On the hour mark, Ryan Shotton produced a goal-saving clearance as Morris shaped to convert Jon Taylor's cross for the Millers and three minutes later Ward just failed to connect with another Taylor right-flank supply.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 73th minute, substitute Kerim Frei scoring with a free-kick from more than 20 yards out in front of the massed ranks of away supporters in the South Stand.

However, the home side were level in the 85th minute as Ward turned and buried his 20-yard right-foot shot into Kuszczak's bottom left-hand corner.

The Millers should have wrapped up their first win since January in time added on but sub striker Jerry Yates blazed over from close range with only the keeper to beat.

Rotherham United (4-4-2): O'Donnell; Fisher (Yates 61), Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Taylor, Smallwood, Vaulks, Newell (Adeyemi H-T); Morris (Clarke-Harris 77), Ward. Subs not used: Bilboe, Belaid, Bray, Purrington.

Birmingham City (5-3-2): Kuszczak; Nsue, Bielik, Shotton, Robinson (Frei 55), Grounds; Tesche (Maghoma 90), Gardner (Kieftenbeld 79), Davis; Jutkiewicz, Adams. Subs not used: Legzdins, Gleeson, Keita, Sinclair.

Goals: Frei 73 (Birmingham); Ward 85 (Rotherham).

Referee: James Linington (Newport).

Attendance: 10,160 (2,576).

Click here for more Millers news