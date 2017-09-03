F-T: Portsmouth 0 Rotherham United 1

Have your say

Rotherham United finally ended their long, long wait for an away victory, 512 days since they last won on the road.

The League One Millers triumphed 1-0 at Portsmouth thanks to a stunning first-half strike by Jon Taylor.

Their last away success had come at MK Dons on April 9 2016

Victory, at the 28th attempt, was made even sweeter because it came against a Pompey side managed by Kenny Jackett, the boss who left Rotherham after only 39 days in charge last season.

Goals: Taylor 36 (Rotherham).

Portsmouth (3-4-1-2): McGee; Burgess, Whatmough (Thompson H-T), Clarke; Lowe, O'Keefe, May, Haunstrup; Pitman; Chaplin (Kennedy H-T), Hawkins (Naismith 69). Subs not used: Bass, McCrory, Close, Donohue.

Rotherham United (4-1-4-1): O'Donnell; Cummings, Ihiekwe, Wood, Purrington; Potter; Williams (Forde 54), Vaulks, Frecklington, Taylor (Newell 85); Moore. Subs not used: Bilboe, Ajayi, Ball, Towell, Clarke-Harris.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Attendance: 17,118 (436).

