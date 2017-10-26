Extra time for prisoner found with blade in Doncaster jail

An inmate found with a blade in a Doncaster prison has had extra time added onto his sentence.

Anton Cobham, aged 18, of HMP Doncaster, had another 18 months added onto his sentence on Tuesday after being found with an 'improvised weapon' during his time behind bars.

The convicted robber, from Manchester, was serving an 18-month sentence when he was found with the blade and was due to have been released on the day his sentence was increased.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a bladed weapon during at hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

DC Emma Taylorson, from South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Investigation Team, said: “Cobham was serving an 18-month sentence for robbery and had been due to be released from prison on Tuesday, but this result means he will spend a further period of time behind bars.

“The improvised weapon recovered could have caused serious harm and injury to another person, and I am pleased that he accepted responsibility for his actions before the court.”