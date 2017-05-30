Extra Sheffield Arena date for hit comedy star Micky Flanagan

The phenomenal demand for tickets for comedian Micky Flanagan at Sheffield Arena, where this month he broke the venue's capacity record for a comedy show, has led to him announcing an extra date in Sheffield next month.

Micky’s two sell-out Sheffield Arena shows on May 12 and 13 played to more than 24,000 fans. As a result the record for a comedy show audience now stands at 12,231 customers.

Tickets for Micky Flanagan’s An Another Fing Tour on Saturday, June 24 go on sale at 10am on Friday (June 2), priced £33.60 & £39.20 (including booking fee). Tickets can be booked through the ticket hotline 0114 256 556 56, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or in person from the arena box office.

This tour follows his record-breaking Back In The Game tour of 2013 which took in an incredible 129 shows - making it the biggest comedy tour in the world that year - having sold an unbelievable 500,000 tickets in the UK and Ireland alone.