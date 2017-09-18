Extra police patrols ordered around Hillsborough

Extra police patrols have been ordered around Hillsborough following an increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts.

In two of the most recent incidents - on Tuesday, September 12, when Sheffield Wednesday were playing at home - a car was broken into in Herries Road and another was stolen from Avisford Road.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Locally we have seen a rise in vehicles being broken into and stolen. Extra patrols have now been put in place in the area and enquiries into the incidents are currently ongoing.

“I would encourage all drivers to ensure nothing is left on display and valuables are not left unattended as this could potentially cause you to become a target for opportunistic thieves.

“If you have any concerns, or have any information about the incidents, please report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.