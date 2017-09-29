Extra police on duty for Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds game

Extra police officers will be on duty in Sheffield on Sunday for the Wednesday v Leeds game.

Police chiefs said three other forces have agreed to provide extra officers for the local derby, which has been marred by violence in previous seasons.

In 2013 Leeds fans damaged seating and advertising hoardings on the terraces at Hillsborough in a game in which one of the fans - Aaron Cawley - ran onto the pitch and slapped Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland in the face during the match.

It led to the Owls manager at the time, Dave Jones, branding Leeds fans ‘vile animals’ and calling for them to be banned from away games because of their behaviour.

Last week hundreds of officers were on duty for the Steel City derby, which was the first time Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had met in over five years.

Police chiefs spent months planning for the fixture in a bid to prevent rival fans from clashing.

The aim is also to keep supporters away from each other at this week's derby.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said officers have arrested 24 football fans over the last two weeks.

Some arrests followed last week's derby and Sheffield United's home fixture v Norwich City the week before.

Arrests were also connected to violence which flared when Sheffield United played Middlesbrough in August.

If cases reach court, police chiefs plan to seek football banning orders.

Chf Supt Morley said: "This is a local derby where there is significant rivalry between both teams.

"Historically we have seen some disorder because of that rivalry and therefore we have a significant policing operation planned, involving around 140 officers from South Yorkshire Police and three other forces.

"We will take a robust approach to anyone who wants to become involved in disorder and we will have an early intervention approach so that the vast majority of fans who want to enjoy the game can do so safely,"