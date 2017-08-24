Extra GP appointments available in Sheffield over Bank Holiday weekend

Extra GP appointments have been made available in Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend.

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group is doubling the number of appointments available make it easier for people to get help if they are ill or injured.

Urgent GP and nurse appointments will be available over the weekend and Monday from 10am to 6pm at four ‘satellite units’ across the city.

Dr Zak McMurray, GP and Medical Director at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “Our big focus at the moment is how we can improve urgent care in the city, which is why we are investing more in this area.

“Bank holidays can be a busy time for our health services so by having more GP appointments available we hope to improve patient experience, making sure that people can get an appointment if they need one.

“We find that the majority of people who need care urgently could be seen by a GP rather than going to A&E, so we encourage people to keep A&E for those who really need it and to use a GP appointment instead.”

Anyone in need of a GP appointment over the Bank Holiday weekend should call their practice, or 111, to be triaged by the out of hours service.

If appointments are needed they will be arranged. Appointments are not available on a walk-in basis.

Dr Andrew Hilton, Chief Executive of Primary Care Sheffield, said: “You can prepare for the Bank Holiday by making sure your medicine cabinet is well-stocked in case any minor illnesses or ailments strike.

"Medicines such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, anti-diarrhoea medicine, re-hydration mixtures and indigestion remedies can all come in handy, as well as plasters and bandages for any minor injuries.

“Your local pharmacist can also be used as a first port of call for minor ailments. They are highly trained healthcare professionals, and can give advice on common illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them. Many pharmacies are open over the holiday."