Exposed wiring discovered in Sheffield park

Sheffield's Streets Ahead team are working alongside police in a city park this morning, after reports of exposed wiring putting the public's safety in danger.

The issue was discovered on Devonshire Green in the city centre, and council's Street's Ahead team was en route at about 10.30am.

They were barricading the area while police 'determined ownership' of the wiring.

We have approached South Yorkshire Police for comment.

We'll bring you more as we get it.