Expensive bikes stolen from Edale campsite

Two expensive bikes have been stolen from a campsite in Edale.

A black - blue Cannondale Habit mountain bike and a Cube Stereo mountain bike, which is grey with black and orange markings, were stolen from the Field Head Campsite sometime overnight between Saturday, June 24 and Sunday June 25.

A police investigation into the thefts is underway.

Officers are urging local residents and visitors to be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We’re also reminding bicycle owners to boost their security with some tips on how to prevent having your bike stolen:

"Get a good bike lock. Budget for security and buy the best you can afford. Look for a ‘D’ shaped lock which has been tested against attack.

"Lock your bike to something secure, even if only for a few minutes and avoid isolated places where possible. Leave your bike where a potential thief can be seen.

"Lock up removable parts and take light fittings with you.

"Have your bike's frame security-marked or engraved.

"Take a clear colour photograph of your bike and make a written record of its description, serial numbers and any unique features.

"At home, keep your bike in a secure garage or shed and keep the door locked."

Report any suspicious activity to the police as soon as you can by calling 101, unless a crime is in progress when the number is 999.

Call PC Peter Burgess at Derbyshire Police on 101.