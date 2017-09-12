EXCLUSIVE: Virgin Trains announces additional late night service for Doncaster Rovers fans travelling back from Arsenal

Virgin Trains has announced an additional late night service to help Doncaster Rovers fans get back from next week's big cup clash with Arsenal.

The train operator has today revealed that it will run an extra service from the capital to Doncaster next Wednesday night, as thousands of supporters prepare to see the two sides do battle in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The fixture against the Premier League giants at the Emirates Stadium kicks off time at 19.45 - meaning Rovers fans are limited in their return travel options.

As the tie must be decided on the night, potentially with extra time and penalties, Virgin Trains has stepped in to provide an extra late night service which will depart from London King’s Cross at 23.21 and travel direct to Doncaster, arriving at 01.19. Fares start at just £25 in Standard Class (£50 return) and £48 in First Class (£96 return).

And Rovers’ fans who have registered with the club’s DNA Card discount scheme can save even further with a 25% discount on advance fares booked with Virgin Trains.

Doncaster Rovers’ head of commercial Andrew Whitham said: “I’m really pleased our partners Virgin Trains have been able to put on this extra train to accommodate our supporters returning from Arsenal.

“What’s more - registered DNA Card holders can save even further with their 25 per cent discount meaning at the time this service went on sale you could get return tickets for £33.”

In May, Virgin Trains were unveiled as the Sky Bet League One club’s shirt sponsors for two seasons. This followed confirmation that Virgin Trains would sponsor the club’s training kit earlier in the year.

Phil Peacock, Brand Partnerships Manager at Virgin Trains, said: “It’s a very prestigious tie for Rovers and we’re delighted for the club and, of course, its fans. We hope the extra train we have specifically arranged for Rovers’ fans, along with the other timetabled services, will help those wanting to travel to the game by train get back home after the match.

“Fans wanting to travel to the match and return on the extra train are urged to book via our website from today at www.virgintrainseastcoast.com.”