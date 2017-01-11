EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield mum urges missing son to return home

The worried mum of a missing Sheffield teenager has urged the 13-year-old to return home.

Ronnie Coleman, aged 13, from Arbourthorne, vanished on Friday after going to buy some sweets on the Manor estate.

His mum, Tina Dell, 45, said she is desperate for him to return home.

The mum-of-three said she is convinced he intentionally disappeared rather than anything more sinister.

She said the family has been searching the streets around the clock looking for the youngster.

Ronnie had been to a funeral at City Road cemetery, followed by a wake in Darnall on the day he disappeared.

He has been missing before.

His mum said: "We want Ronnie to know he is not in any trouble, but we just want him back.

"His dad, who works away from home, has left work to come back to look for him and has been driving around for days.

"The police have also been visiting homes looking for him.

"If he's staying with a friend and their parents are allowing that, it's serious, as it could be classed as child abduction so people need to think about that.

"He also needs regular medication, which he hasn't got with him, and without it his thought processes will be affected, so it is important he comes back.

"If anyone has any information which could help us find him they need to go to the police as he is a vulnerable child and we need to know where he is.

"He is very much wanted and loved."