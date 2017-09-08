EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield mental health NHS trust to consider selling buildings to plug £1.6m black hole

A Sheffield NHS trust which provides mental health services is considering to sell some of its buildings to raise cash.

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed it will be selling off it's main headquarters at Fulwood House on Old Fulwood Road and other bases are up for consideration.

Argyll House in Nether Edge, East Glade in Birley, Northlands in Southey, St George’s in Netherthorpe and Wheata Clinic in Parson Cross are all under threat.

Bosses confirmed that Argyll House will soon no longer be used as a base for community mental health teams. It is not revealed where the Argyll House team will be based.

A 'long-term plan' developed by managers aims for the Trust to have 'three good buildings' to operate services from.

The Trust needs to find £1.6m worth of savings and NHS bosses have identified Fulwood House as being the 'most expensive building', in need of 'significant investment in terms of maintenance and repair' and 'geographically remote' for service users and staff.

No new location has been revealed but The Star understands two locations on the Wicker near Sheffield city centre and another on Napier Street close off Ecclesall Road are being considered.

A Trust spokesman said: "We are already in the process of relocating staff from Fulwood House and finding a more cost-effective building to function as the Trust Headquarters.

"We aim to dispose of the Fulwood House site by 2019. The disposal of Fulwood House will reduce the costs of our estate and positively impact our financial position, helping to protect front line services as much as possible.

Despite having to cut £1.6m from their budget, Trust bosses said there is 'no intention for redundancies'.

The spokesman added: "We do not anticipate any job losses as a result of the reconfiguration of adult community mental health services and there is no intention for staff redundancy.

"There will be a slight reduction in the current staffing numbers across all professions in the affected services as mentioned in the minutes of the SUN:RISE meeting, however, where individuals are affected by this we will follow our staff redeployment policy and alternative employment will be found for these staff within the Trust."

Other changes to services include merging front line mental health teams into two larger units based in the north and the south of the city .

The drop-in sessions for service users will take place as follows:-



East Glade Community Mental Health Team base September 19, from 9.30-11.00am



Northlands Community Mental Health Team base September 21, from 1-3pm



Netherthorpe House SORT Team base September 12, from 1-3pm and September 21 from 10-12pm



Argyll House Community Mental Health Team base September 15, from 10-12pm and September 26 from 2-4pm



Limbrick Community Mental Health Team base September 18 from 1-3pm and September 27 from 10-12pm



The Circle, Rockingham Lane, Sheffield S1 4FW September 26 from 5.45pm-7.30pm