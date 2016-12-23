EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield is UK's most generous city

Sheffield, splashing out average £500 on Christmas gifts for family and friends, has been hailed most generous city in the UK.

Who knew? We did! To celebrate the fact you can take our very own generosity test, suitably seasonally soundtracked by Scrooge seeing the light of yule munificence.

Researchers took an in-depth look at amount city folk are prepared to spend on festive gifts, discovering we plan to spend an impressive £498 on nearest and dearest.

Stereotype-busting Glasgow came close second, forking out £495, while Liverpudlians were ranked third, shelling out £458 on family and friends. Bristol is Grinch capital, spending just £376 on presents.

The study also revealed as a nation we spend most on our sons – with Sheffield residents spending £118 on average - followed by daughters who get average £83 spent on them.

But it's bah humbug for Steel City dads, who can expect just £45 spent on them while mums, receiving another tenner's worth of gifts, believe they get a rough deal at Christmas.

A spokesperson for Spring Fair, UK’s leading gifting trade show, which commissioned the study into festive spending habits, said: “After over 60 years of running the show our exhibitors have always told us that most people don’t just shop on price, it’s more about finding the right gift.

"There’s lots of different ways to measure generosity – some people spend more and others like to put the due time, care and attention into selecting just the right thing for their loved ones.”

Some 59 per cent of those in Sheffield claim they generally get what they want for Christmas with 46 per cent maintaining they would rather receive a practical gift while further 54 per cent have their heart set on something more thoughtful.

More than 80 per cent of people polled said they preferred to give gifts rather than receive them with dads and mums proving to be most difficult members of the family to buy for.

The survey also revealed mums are best when it comes to buying gifts (20 per cent) for the family, followed by thoughtful daughters (16 per cent).

And 63 per cent of people from Sheffield would consider themselves generous when it comes to buying gifts for other people.

TOP TEN MOST GENEROUS CITIES

Sheffield £498.19

Glasgow £495.21

Liverpool £458.44

Manchester £449.66

London £437.68

Birmingham £427.81

Brighton £422.73

Cardiff £420

Edinburgh £404.17

Bristol £376.79