Exclusive: Derby apologise to Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp over fan's vile Twitter abuse mocking late son

Derby County have vowed to show "zero tolerance" in identifying and punishing the fan who posted vile abuse on Twitter mocking the death of Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp's infant son.

The Derby supporter posted the vile abuse after Sharp scored twice for United in their 3-1 victory over the Rams at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The tweets caught the eye of Sharp and his partner Jade, who tragically lost their son Luey Jacob to illness when he was just two days old, and attracted condemnation from football fans from across the country.

The fan has since deleted his Twitter account, but a Derby spokesperson told The Star: "This is utterly repulsive behaviour which we condemn unreservedly and apologise on behalf of the Club to Billy and his family for any distress caused.



"We will contact Twitter to ask them to identity the culprit and seek police advice as to what punishment we can meter out to this individual.



"We appeal to our own supporters to help us in this matter.



"If the perpetrator can be formally identified, he can expect zero tolerance and the maximum punishment from Derby County for this grossly offensive behaviour."