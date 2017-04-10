EXCLUSIVE: Council needs £95m to repair Sheffield's crumbling primary school buildings

Primary schools across Sheffield need £95 million to bring their buildings up to scratch – but the council received just £3.3m from the Government.

The local authority was awarded the cash to repair some of its primary school buildings in 2017-18 but needs tens of millions of pounds more to fix the remainder.

Officials claim the backlog has been created due to a lack of funding from the Government.

The money is needed to pay for all maintenance requirements identified in the building condition survey, along with estimates for the schools where it is known heating and electrical elements are of a particular age.

The city’s secondary school buildings were repaired under the Government’s Building Schools For The Future programme, which has now been scrapped.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “This year we have been awarded £3.3m from the Government for the repair of our schools. We need an investment of £95m to repair our primary schools and have a backlog because of a lack of funding.

“We prioritise repairs on the basis of schools in the worst conditions and health and safety concerns.

“We continue to look for other funding opportunities.”

Last week the Government announced a £1.4 billion cash injection for school repairs.

In addition to the £3.3m for Sheffield Council, academies and sixth forms across the country also received a share of £466m Government cash to pay for vital repairs.

Doncaster Council has been awarded £1.9m, Rotherham Council will get £1.7m, while in Barnsley Council will receive £1.3m.

Education Secretary Justine Greening said the cash will be invested in 2017-18 as part of the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

It is part of more than £24bn the Government has committed to investing in the school estate between 2015 to 2021.

Ms Greening said: “Our Plan for Britain is to build a fairer society, with a good school place available for every child.

“This £2.4bn investment, together with our proposals to create more good school places, will help ensure every young person has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

But schools across Sheffield are looking for other funding opportunities to pay for building repairs.

Teaching and families at Greystones Primary School, in Millhouses, have launched a fundraising campaign to raise money to repair its school roof.

