Exciting plans to be unveiled for former Sheffield works site

Sheffield Council is working with a number of landowners on regeneration plans for a site which has been derelict for more then 20 years.

Residents will be able to see plans for the former Union Carbide site on Claywheels Lane at a meeting tomorrow.

The meeting, at Hillsborough Trinity Methodist Church, Middlewood Road from 6pm to 8pm, will give an overview of the expected development of the site.

A number of planning applications are expected to be submitted, with one already being considered by the council.

Plans revealed last month for the former UCAR site on Claywheels Lane, could see it transformed into a sustainable industries park by owners AMG as well as accommodating a new state-of-the art steel press building for local firm Abbey Stainless.

The site would become a centre for recycling and renewable energy generation and has the potential to create at least 70 new jobs.

Some £30 million of private investment could be attracted to the site, which is being hooked up to the gas and electricity networks for the first time thanks to £1.5m from the Sheffield City Region Investment Fund.

