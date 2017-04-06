Exciting plans for second phase of Park Hill flats redevelopment to go on display today

Plans for the second phase of the Park Hill flats regeneration, including another 200 homes, will go on show today.

Developers Urban Splash have already completed the first phase of the regeneration and redevelopment scheme.

The company say there are now 600 people living and working at Park Hill, with 260 homes, ten contemporary workspaces and the new Grace Owen Nursery.

Urban Splash will today be unveiling their plans for phase two of the development which includes 200 more homes and more commercial spaces, adjacent to the Phase 1 block.

There will also be some early outline information about the proposals for Phase 3 including 330 student housing units by student specialist developer Alumno Developments.

An Urban Splash spokesperson said: "The public exhibition and consultation is a chance for local residents and businesses to see these plans, ask questions of the project team and provide feedback before a detailed planning application is submitted."

The second phase of the plans are expected to cost around £25 million with the third phase, student accommodation with 330 beds, expected to cost £20 million.

Simon Gawthorpe, Managing Director of Urban Splash comments: “We’ve been on site since 2007 so it is great that we can fulfil our original ambitions for Park Hill and some of that potential has been realised with the completion of the first phase.

"Now we hope the public will embrace the exciting plans for Phase 2. I would encourage anybody who lives, works or visits the area regularly to come along and let us know what you think - we look forward to hearing all the comments and these will be considered prior to submitting detailed plans.”

Urban Splash has big plans for Park Hill, which has in recent years been more closely associated with poverty and ruin.

The company has set a completion date of 2022 for the entire project.