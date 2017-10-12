Exciting new chapter for one of city’s longest established legal firms

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Anne Murphy, is set to officially unveil the brand new offices of one of Sheffield’s longest established law practices.

Graysons Solicitors, which was first formed in 1925 and now employs around 70 staff, has moved to bigger, more modern premises at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, very near to its former Paradise Square home in the city’s professional quarter.

The move comes at an exciting time for the six partner firm originally opened by Robert B Grayson.

The firm – which incorporated former neighbours, Watson Esam, into it’s practice - specialises in personal injury, medical negligence, property, family law, employment, wills, estates and trusts and elderly client services.

The bigger, more flexible office space will allow the firm to enhance its offering to existing clients, to diversify into other areas of legal services and provide the potential to incorporate other firms into the practice.

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “Paradise Square has served us well for many years but we now have a lot of new blood in the firm with exciting ideas. The move to Courtwood provides us with the platform we need to move forward with our future plans. We’re very honoured that the Lord Mayor of Sheffield has agreed to officially unveil our new premises.”

The new-look Graysons recently welcomed Chris Rodgers as the Head of Business Development, Jennifer Walker as Head of the firm’s Employment Department and Anne Rogers as Head of the Wills & Probate Department.

Chris Rodgers said: “The new offices allow us to provide better meeting areas for clients and improved working environment for staff whilst only being a couple of minutes away from our old premises and keeping us in the city’s established professional quarter. It is a very exciting time for the firm as we look to move into other areas of legal services.”

Graysons is now situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD. Tel: 0114 272 9184.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield is set to officially unveil the new office today, on October 12.

Visit www.graysons.co.uk, follow @graysonslaw on Twitter, or search for graysonslaw on Facebook.