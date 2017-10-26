Excitement builds over new designer clothes shop opening in Meadowhall next week

A new store is preparing to make its retail debut in Meadowhall next week.

Leeds-based mail-order and online clothing retailer Joe Browns is preparing to open its first ever shop on Thursday, October 2, and has picked Meadowhall as their destination.

The nearly 4,000sq ft store offering quirky and distinctive designer clothing for men and women will be located on the High Street of the Upper Level opposite the newly opened Apple store.

The decision to make its debut in the shopping centre comes as the company prepares to celebrate 20 years of online and mail-order success, reporting a rise of more than 30 per cent in direct sales in the last two years.

Simon Brown, MD and Founder of Joe Browns, said: “Despite online retail booming and many high streets unfortunately struggling, the time and place is right for us now to take this new opportunity.

“As a leading regional fashion and retail destination, Meadowhall was the perfect choice for us.

"We believe the brand will bring a point of difference to the Sheffield shopping scene and be a go-to destination for free-thinking, spontaneous individuals who want their fashion choices to match their lust for life.

“We’re very much looking forward to capturing the essence of our fun and liberating lifestyle brand and bringing it to life in our first shop.

On completion, expected in just a few weeks’ time, the new store will form part of the shopping centre’s £60 million regeneration.

Other stores to have recently opened in the centre include Flannels, Neal’s Yard, Godiva and Tag Heuer as well as large refurbishments from stores including House of Fraser, All saints and Hollister.

Andrew Smith, the newly appointed store manager for Joe Browns, said: “Meadowhall is a great place to host our flagship store and the shop itself will offer so much for existing customers and people new to the brand.

“Joe Browns offers a cool, quirky and eclectic range of products for people from all walks of life and with Meadowhall’s regeneration and expansion pulling in more and more people to the centre, I’m sure this will be a growing success story for both of us.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Joe Brown’s flagship store to Meadowhall. The fantastic brand will be joining our growing arsenal of designer retailers; forming an integral part of our £60million refurbishment.

“Coupled with our successful year achieving planning permission for our £300million leisure hall extension, 2018 is set to be an exciting year for Meadowhall.”