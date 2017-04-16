Ex-superbike world champion James Toseland leads 500 bikers on children's hospital Easter egg run

Ex-superbike world champion James Toseland made Easter egg-stra special for youngster’s at Sheffield Children’s Hospital today.

He joined around 500 riders for his annual Easter egg run to Weston Park, before delivering chocolate eggs to children at the nearby hospital.

James Toseland with Max and Craig Davies

In addition to donating eggs, the motorcyclists involved also donated cash for The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Make it Better’ appeal, which aims to raise £10m to build a brand new wing.

The transformation is nearing completition this year, but still urgently needs funds to match world-class care with world-class facilities.

This year’s event, organised by Three Shires Honda Owners Club, is expected to raise more than £5,000.

Doncaster-born James, who grew up in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, posed for photographs and signed clothing and helmets in Weston Park before delivering the eggs around the wards.

He said: “As a proud patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, it’s fantastic to be back again to ride the annual Easter Egg Run and deliver Easter eggs to the brave patients.

“The charity helps to make the hospital even better and I’m fortunate enough to get to see first-hand the difference the money raised makes to young children and their families.”

Some children and staff from the hospital watched from windows as the bikes roared past.

Max Davies, aged 10, from Beighton, joined dad Craig as pillion at the event which he watched from his ward four years ago.

The Brook House Junior School pupil has been in remission for four years after overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Max said: “It was brilliant to take part. It was fun and very loud.”

Dad Craig, an account manager, bought a bike after Max went into remission and rode it for the event.

He said: “It was great. We will definitely be taking part again.

“We’ve raised around £20,000 for the charity and PACT - the Parent’s Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia - since Max was diagnosed through various events.”

Jessica Cabb, from Chesterfield, was at the event with daughter Elyssia, four, who is in maintenance for acute lymphocytic leukemia.

She said: “My dad’s club helps to organise the event. We come along every year.

“The hospital staff are just amazing. They are like family now.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s events fundraiser, Tonya Kennedy said: “The Egg Run is a brilliant event for our young patients who love to see and hear the bikers roaring in to the park from their wards just opposite.

"James is fantastic with the children and they all look forward to meeting him – it really does make a huge difference to families staying in hospital over the Easter break.”