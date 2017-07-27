Ex-pat’s bid to document centuries of Staniforths

A history lover from Sheffield is writing a book about the history of his family name - Staniforth -but he needs your help to finish it.

Nathan Staniforth, aged 23, grew up in Hackenthorpe with his mother Anne Staniforth and granddad Anthony Heaton Staniforth.

Photo from Sheffield resident Nathan Staniforth, who is writing a book on the history of the Staniforth name. Pictured is Samuel Heaton Staniforth, Nathan's great great uncle, brother to Herbert Heaton Staniforth, his great great grandad.

However, it was not until he moved to Texas four years ago that he started to take a real interest in his ancestry.

Nathan said: “Once I left home I found myself obsessing over local and family history back home, so much that I have began writing a book on the family.

“For the past few months I have been embarking on a large surname study on the Staniforth family, who can trace their origins back to a single farm in Ecclesfield named Stonyford Farm in the 1200s. I have been seeking out and linking up various different lines and I am looking to hear from any other Staniforths with Yorkshire or Derbyshire origins.”

During his research, Nathan has discovered that his family line can be traced back to Henry Stannyforthe, a farmer who was buried in 1575 in St James’ Church, Norton.

Photo from Sheffield resident Nathan Staniforth, who is writing a book on the history of the Staniforth name. Pictured are his Great Great Grandad Herbert Heaton Staniforth, his wife Edith Bannister, baby is my great grandad Winsor, old woman is Ediths mother Anne.

He added: “He had a son called William who was baptized 1560 and is amongst the first records at St. James, as they begin in 1559.

“William’s descendents were all sicklesmiths who were involved in the trade in Norton before moving to Eckington and Ridgeway and then from there to Hackenthorpe and Beighton.

“The most notable of which is my seventh great granddad Thomas Staniforth and his brothers, who established the Thomas Staniforth & Co. Sickleworks on Main Street, Hackenthorpe.

“This business ran from 1743 through to 1980 where it was incorporated into Spear and Jackson. There are many remnants of the family in Hackenthorpe today, the workshop buildings themselves still exist on the corner of Main Street and Sheffield Road.”

Photo from Sheffield resident Nathan Staniforth, who is writing a book on the history of the Staniforth name. Pictured are his grandad Anthony Heaton Staniforth and his twin brother Michael in around 1944.

Nathan has also discovered that he is not the only member of the Stainfroth family to have moved from Sheffield to the USA.

He said: “All Staniforths in the world can be linked up to the line beginning at Stonyford Farm, but this line has obviously split off to various places such as Hull, Lincolnshire, London and even further afield in Australia and the US.

“One notable Staniforth I have found is Thomas Staniforth who moved to Mississippi, USA and was a well-known builder.”

Are you a Staniforth? If you would like to help Nathan write his book, you can e-mail him at nathanstaniforth@outlook.com.

Photo from Sheffield resident Nathan Staniforth, who is writing a book on the history of the Staniforth name. Nathan, aged 23, of Hackenthorpe, is pictured.

Photo from Sheffield resident Nathan Staniforth, who is writing a book on the history of the Staniforth name. Pictured is his mum Anne Staniforth on her wedding day.