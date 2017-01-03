Everything you need to know about new Sheffield United signing Samir Carruthers

Sheffield United have welcomed their first new signing of the January transfer window this morning - 23-year-old Samir Carruthers from MK Dons.

Here's all you need to know about the Blades' new star signing.

1. Carruthers was born on April 4, 1993.

2. He was born in Islington in London and spent his youth playing for Cambridge United's U10s side.

3. He trained frequently with Manchester United but ended up signing for Arsenal when Cambridge's youth set up was abandoned.

4. In 2009, he moved to Aston Villa after rejecting approaches from Fulham and the Gunners, the club he had supported from childhood.

5. He made his name playing for the Villa's reserve and academy sides as an attacking midfielder and winger.

6. He made his first-team debut in Villa's 1–1 Premier League draw at Liverpool on 7 April 2012, replacing Barry Bannan for the final four minutes.

7. In April 2013, Carruthers captained Villa's youth squad to the final of the NextGen Series where they beat Chelsea 2–0, at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Italy.

8. He was sent out on loan to Milton Keynes Dons in August 2013, later signing on a three year deal and helping the club earn promotion to the Championship.

9. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level.

10. His middle name is Badre.

11. He is of Irish, Italian and Moroccan descent and is eligible to play for Italy, Morocco, England and the Republic of Ireland, the country of his grandparents.