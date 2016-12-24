Everly Pregnant Brothers and Sheffield firefighters make the city proud in bid for Christmas number one

They may not have secured the Christmas number one spot but they've sure made the city proud.

Sheffield rockers, the Everly Pregnant Brothers, and firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, made it to number eight in the Independent chart and 21 in the Download chart with the hilarious song, Chip Pan.

The band, with a little help from our brave firefighters, beat the likes of Lady Gaga and Maroon Five in the official charts.

The single has raised thousands for Age UK and Shelter along with increasing awareness of millions of people.

The band teamed up with the Sheffield firefighters to release the song as a charity single, with the crew starring in the video recorded at Sheffield Central fire station.

As well as raising awareness of the dangers posed by chip pans and late night cooking, it said the song's success had given support to firefighters and other members of the emergency services working over Christmas

Their hilarious rendition of Kings of Leon's Sex on Fire captured the imagination of many music fans and propelled them up the charts after an appearance on Channel 4's The Last Leg and BBC Breakfast.

Assistant chief fire officer Martin Blunden said: "This campaign was clearly a bit of festive fun, but with chip pans still responsible for large numbers of house fires every year, we think it's important to raise awareness of important safety messages in different ways.

"We also wanted to remind people that across the UK thousands of firefighters and 999 operators- not to mention many more of their colleagues in the emergency services- will be on duty this Christmas keeping people safe.

“None of it would have been possible without the work of firefighters at Central fire station or the Everly Pregnant Brothers. But we also want to thank people locally for really getting behind the campaign in a big way."



The Christmas Official Download Chart. Everly Pregnant Brothers and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue came in at number 21 between Lady Gaga and Zayn Malik ft Taylor Swift

The Christmas Official Independant Chart. Everly Pregnant Brothers and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue came in at number seven between grime artist Giggs and the Jo Cox MP charity single