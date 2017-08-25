Events planned to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics in Sheffield enjoy life

A month of events are planned in Sheffield to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics enjoy life.

Addaction, which celebrates its 50th anniversary on September 1, is planning a number of events and activities for those enjoying a second chance at life without drugs or alcohol.

Recovery Month is aimed at those who have kicked their habits to help them celebrate enjoying life again.

Sheffield Council, which has commissioned Addaction to provide support to substance abusers in the criminal justice system, is among the partners involved in the activities.

On September 1, there will be a party at Victoria Methodist Church, where a number of activities will be on offer, including acupuncture and meditation from 11.30am.

There will also be bingo and raffles on the day as well as refreshments.

Over the course of the month there will be walks planned, barbecues, a film festival, tours, art activities, fishing competitions and family support group sessions.

Beth Mottram, Community Engagement Coordinator at Sheffield Addaction, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 50 years of Addaction on September 1. Then throughout that month, our service users and other local people recovering from substance or alcohol misuse can enjoy life and present themselves as living proof of recovery, a visible presence offering hope to others. Participants are also challenging stereotypes about addiction.

“Recovery Month gives recovery service providers and individuals in recovery the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate the hard work that goes into making recovery possible.”

Addaction in Sheffield is a drug intervention programme which aims to get treatment for substance misusing offenders, working with agencies including the police, the probation service, prisons, courts and other criminal justice agencies.