Environmental group's quest to piece together puzzle of historic washing trough

A Sheffield environmental group has put the call out to history buffs in the quest to find information about a washing trough in the village.

The group wants to find out as much as possible about the trough in the hope it can be restored.

Former group chairman Ray Battye said he'd 'scoured' the internet, but came up short of information, and he hoped someone in Sheffield would have some idea about the trough.

He estimated it would have been built in the lat 19th century.

"That's when the fields around here were beginning to be enclosed," Mr Battye said.

The trough is accessible via paths which run off Boggard Lane and Walshaw Road in the town.

Mr Battye said he was 'fascinated' by the ruined trough.

"I want to find out a bit about it," he said.

"It was for washing clothes and possibly washing their poor old children in the cold water."

The group wants to restore it, and tell people about the history of the trough at the same time.

"Basically, it needs some money spending on it," Mr Battye, a resident of Towngate Road, Worrall, said.

The environmental group is approaching its 30th year.

Mr Battye, 74, has been involved for about 25 of those. He spent 12 years as the chairman.

A handful of people started the group. There are about 30 members at the moment.

If you have any more information about the trough, email Mr Battye at Raybats@aol.com