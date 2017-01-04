Enter town’s Youth Music and Drama Festival

Entry is now open for the 2017 Barnsley Youth Music and Drama Festival.

Hundreds of young schoolchildren will take place in the five-day festival in March at the Emmanuel Methodist Church on Huddersfield Road.

Children of all ages will perform throughout the week, from Monday March 27, before the Grand Finale Concert featuring everyone is held on the evening of Friday March 31 at 6pm.

A spokesman for the festival said: “The Festival is always an extremely popular event, showcasing the talents of hundreds of young drama and music enthusiasts in an array of classes for individuals, duos, ensembles and larger groups of bands and choirs – so ensure you are a part of it!”

Visit www.barnsley-ymdfestival.co.uk for a copy of the syllabus and any further information.