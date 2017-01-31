Enjoying the beauty

Hodsock Priory’s snowdrop and winter gardens will open to visitors daily from this Saturday to Sunday March 5, offering a celebration of all the senses.

The historic attraction is celebrating the estate’s scents, smells, tastes, sounds and textures this season and makes for a great family day out. Visitors can see stunning white carpets of snowdrops, smell the scent of winter-flowering honeysuckle, taste locally-produced cakes and artisan breads, hear the daily history talk and touch the sculptures dotted around the gardens.

Visit www.snowdrops.co.uk