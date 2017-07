Motorists are facing delays on the M1 this morning after two collision on the same stretch.

The first collision, on the northbound section of the M1 between junction 30 at Clowne, Derbyshire and junction 31 at Aston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, involved a car and two lorries.

Highways England said the second collision happened just north of the first smash.

Some lanes have been closed while emergency services deal with the incidents.

Traffic is moving slowly and queues are building.