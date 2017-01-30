Emergency services called to incident in Doncaster

A police cordon was put in place on a busy Doncaster road this morning.

Emergency services dealt with an incident close to the junction of York Road and Watch House Lane earlier today.

It is understood a member of the public collapsed in the street and was taken to hospital.

