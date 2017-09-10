Emergency services called out to help man found injured outside Sheffield club

The emergency services were called out in the early hours of this morning to help a man who was found injured outside a Sheffield nightclub.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police attended the incident outside the Paris Sheffield nightclub in Carver Street, Sheffield City Centre at around 3am.
The extent of the man's injuries is not yet known.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.