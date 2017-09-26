Emergency services called out to car on its side close to Sheffield infant school

Emergency services have responded to a collision on a Sheffield estate.

Police and paramedics attended to a scene close to the Ecclesall Infant School entrance on Huntley Road.

An eyewitness who took the photo told The Star the incident involving a black Nissan Micra happened not long after school had finished for the day.

A South Yorkshire spokesman said: "We received a call at around 3pm to reports a black Nissan Micra had collided with a stationary Land Rover Freelander outside the school.

"Four people were in the Nissan but their injuries are not thought to be serious. Highways teams also attended to clear debris from the road."